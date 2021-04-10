Chippie’s Summer Camp-in-a-box for kids 5 to 10 will unlock clues to Kentucky’s past; sign up by June 11















What mysterious objects lie hidden in Behringer-Crawford Museum’s archives? Youngsters aged 5 to 10 will use photos, videos and other clues to unlock Kentucky’s past — and in the process, learn about it!

Chippie’s Summer Camp-in-a-Box, June 22-24, is three days of summer fun which will take kids on virtual trips through Kentucky’s Ice Age, exploring rocks and crystal formations and floating down the Ohio River while solving a mystery from home each day.

Campers will receive a treasure chest packed with activities, videos, craft supplies and instructions for each day’s mystery, along with a Zoom link which will let them confer with BCM staff counselors. In addition, some adult supervision may be needed at home.

Cost for Chippie’s Summer Camp-in-a-Box is $30 per child for museum members and $40 per child for nonmembers. To register, contact Kim or Samantha at 859-491-4003 or by email at education@bcmuseum.org.

Registration deadline: 3:30 p.m., Friday, June 11.

Camp materials may be picked up during museum hours at 1600 Montague Drive, Covington, between Friday, June 18 and Sunday, June 20.



Behringer-Crawford Museum is supported in part by our members, the City of Covington, Kenton County Fiscal Court, ArtsWave, Kentucky Arts Council, Kentucky Humanities, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation. For more information about the museum, go to www.bcmuseum.org.