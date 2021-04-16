Celebrate World Circus Day with Bircus and Circus Mojo with featured guest Rudy Uresti















Saturday is World Circus Day and the gang at Bircus Brewing Co. and Circus Mojo will be celebrating in style.

Bircus and Circus Mojo will be featuring former Ringling Bros. clown, Rudy Uresti, for the Live Circus Matinee at 2 p.m. and during the evening’s show with Kruzade and the Growlers.

World Circus Day was started in 2010 by HSH Princess Stephanie of Monaco, a lifelong circus enthusiast. World Circus Day 2019, had more than 328 events take place in 46 countries (2020’s celebration was cancelled due to the global pandemic).

Uresti toured with Ringling Bros. from 2012 to 2015 and first became acquainted with Circus Mojo in 2013 when Circus Mojo hosted a post show party for the Ringling Clown Troupe at The Ludlow Theatre.

“I always hoped I would be able to make it back to Kentucky and spend a little time with Circus Mojo,” Uresti said. “World Circus Day seemed like the perfect fit!”

Uresti has been featured on YouTube’s People are Awesome, has toured with Ringling Bros., entertained all over the country and is currently residing in Tennessee and entertaining in Pigeon Forge.

There will be plenty of opportunities to catch a live circus show this weekend at Bircus Brewing Co. There are 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, and live music with Kruzade and the Growlers Join the Circus Saturday night.

Tickets are still available for the shows. Find out more about the shows at bircus.com.