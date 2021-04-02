CBC presents Tri-ED’s Lee Crume on Changing Face of Urban/Suburban Development on April 15















It was nearly two years ago when CBC introduced the new CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, Lee Crume who has led the organization through a major transformation and shift in approach to economic development and entrepreneurship. As real estate needs and land use are evolving Tri-Ed’s is providing a concerted effort to jointly plan for development in communities across the three counties.

This year has seen a lot of activity in office interest in Covington but space is running out, new space will come online. Join Crume at the April virtual Covington Business Council luncheon as he discusses this and a recap of how Northern Kentucky fared in attracting office/technology, manufacturing and distribution/logistics companies. He’ll also cover how the Northern Kentucky Port Authority can have a greater impact on driving development.

Crume has emphasized that Tri-ED is a partner to businesses and hired a team of experts that focuses on creating the solutions businesses need to make risky location decisions. Tri-ED supports entrepreneurship and innovation in Northern Kentucky through Blue North, with the goal of building a successful entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

A dynamic leader, he created and implemented JobsOhio’s global business development operations and strategy which included activities in eight countries. As Global Director of Business Development at JobsOhio, the private, non-profit corporation that drives job creation and new capital investment in Ohio, Crume’s team delivered 15-20 project wins each year.

Lee Crume is President & CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, the economic development company that works to attract, retain and foster businesses in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties.