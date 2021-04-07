Brossart (21-5) meets Bowling Green (18-10) in opening round of girls Sweet 16 in Lexington















NKyTribune staff

After capturing the 10th Region championship last week in Winchester, Bishop Brossart visits Lexington on Wednesday for the opening round of the state tournament in Rupp Arena.

Brossart (21-5) faces 4th Region champion Bowling Green (18-10) at 2 p.m. The Lady Mustangs own a seven-game winning streak going into the Sweet 16, while Bowling Green has been victorious in each of its past 10 contests.

Marie Kiefer averages 20.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game to lead Brossart. Kiefer scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds last week against Montgomery County in the 10th Region championship game. Brossart coasted to a 61-47 victory in that contest.

Kiefer has scored 1,761 career points at Brossart. The 6-foot-3 senior will play collegiately at Ball State next season.

Brossart’s Lauren Macht averages 7.5 points per contest. She was named to the 10th Region’s all-tournament team last week. Rosie Jump (6.7 ppg) and Madison Parker (4.2 ppg) also earned all-tournament accolades along with Kiefer.

Earlier this season, Brossart won the 10th Region’s All “A” Classic tournament title. The Lady Mustangs are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2001.

Bowling Green claimed the 4th Region championship with a 49-38 win over Barren County. Junior center LynKaylah James led the Purples with 15 points and 14 rebounds in that victory.

James averages 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Meadow Tisdale leads Bowling Green in rebounding at 9.8 boards per contest and is scoring 14.0 points per game.

Ava Bennett is Bowling Green’s top 3-point shooter, having buried 42 treys in 137 attempts.

The winner of the Brossart/Bowling Green game will face either Sacred Heart (21-7) or Knott County Central (20-7) at 11 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.