Blue North offers ‘How I Made It’ virtual event with two communications agencies founded by women















Blue North’s latest virtual event, How I Made It: Creatives will feature two communications agency CEOs at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

Regina Carswell Russo, Founder and CEO of RRight Now Communications, and Shannan Boyer, President and Founder of Scooter Media Company, will share stories about building their companies from the ground up in this latest installment of organic conversational events from Blue North.

Inspired by the popular YouTube series “Actors of Actors,” How I Made It is free and will feature Russo and Boyer sharing their experiences, the highs and lows, and helpful resources as well as a question-and-answer portion during the 90-minute presentation.

In 2013, Russo started RRight Now Communications, which specializes in strategic/crisis communication, public speaking coaching/media training and media relations, following more than 20 years in marketing and communications at arts organizations and as a television and radio news anchor and reporter.

“My hope is by sharing REAL TALK people can see and hear women business owners who are in the same industry, doing similar work and who are wildly supportive of each other,” Russo said. “I guarantee there will be valuable advice, hilarious stories and authentic conversation for anyone who is considering this entrepreneurial adventure.”

Boyer founded Scooter Media nine years ago following more than a decade in PR. Scooter Media has grown to be one of the premier communications firms in the Greater Cincinnati region, collecting the Best Small/Mid-Size PR Agency honor four years in a row from the Cincinnati Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

“Building a business from the ground up is not an easy task,” Boyer said. “There is so much that you don’t know. My hope is that by sharing our individual experiences, we can help make the journey a little easier for someone else who’s thinking about starting a business.”

For more information and to sign up for this free event, click here.