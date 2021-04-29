Bisbe Capitol to move into Greiwe Development’s One Highland mixed-use facility in Fort Thomas















Greiwe Development, one of the region’s leading developers of luxury lifestyle communities, announced that Bisbe Capital has signed a contract to move its operation to a 2,266 SF location at One Highland, the new mixed-use development under construction in Fort Thomas.

Bisbe Capital, a Raymond James Financial Services affiliate currently located at 111 N. Fort Thomas Ave., has been a presence in downtown Fort Thomas for 17 years and in business for more than two decades.

When owner and President Mike Bisbe recognized the need for a larger space, staying in the Fort Thomas city center was his priority because of the proximity of amenities and convenient accessibility for his clients.

“We were welcomed into the Fort Thomas community with open arms 17 years ago. Now I want to show my neighbors and clients that I’m committed and dedicated to them for years to come by investing in One Highland,” said Bisbe. “As the needs of Bisbe Capital grow, I’m encouraged that we have a permanent, well-appointed space at One Highland where we can do just that while better serving our clients.”

With a completion date of Spring 2022 for One Highland, Greiwe Development is curating a unique mix of businesses to complement the condominium owners above and serve the Fort Thomas community outside its front doors.

Fort Thomas Coffee was the first tenant announced in August 2020.



For prospective homeowners, the Residences at One Highland will begin hosting Open Houses on Sunday, May 16, from 1-3 p.m. at Schone Design Studio and continuing every Sunday until its Grand Opening scheduled for Spring 2022. Pre-sales for its 18 luxury residences are already available. Information about the floor plans and finishes can be found here.