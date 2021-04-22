Beshear urges every eligible Kyian to get the COVID vaccine; reports 785 cases, 7 deaths, 3.39% positivity















Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians 16 and older to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment so the Commonwealth can reach its 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge aimed at lowering infections, saving lives and ending this pandemic.

When the 2.5 million vaccine goal is reached, the state will lift most capacity restrictions on many Kentucky businesses.

“As we can see from today’s case numbers, this virus isn’t going away on its own. We have to come together to stop it. Hundreds of Kentuckians are still getting sick every day. Our people are still dying from COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we have the power to defeat this pandemic now, and the way we can do that is by choosing to get vaccinated.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,682,774

New cases today: 785

New deaths today: 7

New audit deaths: 6

Positivity rate: 3.39%

Total deaths: 6,373

Currently hospitalized: 417

Currently in ICU: 113

Currently on ventilator: 52

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (117), Fayette (49), Boone (48) and Warren (34). Each county reported at least 34 new cases.

Kenton County reported 21 cases, Campbell County 9.