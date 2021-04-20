Beshear updates Healthy at Work requirements; reports 231 cases, 4 deaths, 3.46% positivity















Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on the state’s Healthy at Work requirements aimed at keeping all employees and their families safe.

The Healthy at Work minimum requirements list has been simplified and now applies to all businesses.

“We have fought really hard to get where we are – a much better place than in the fall and winter – allowing us to streamline some of our guidance,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope people are able to enjoy some of these capacity increases. We can do so safely if we continue to wear our masks.”

The minimum requirements list includes specifications for:



• Physical distancing;

• Facial coverings;

• Hand washing and sanitizing;

• Ventilation;

• Telework;

• Common areas; and

• Daily temperature/health checks.

Events with 1,000 or fewer people in a single space are limited to 60% capacity, or the maximum number of people that allows for physical distancing. Events with more than 1,000 people in a single space are limited to 50% capacity, or the maximum number of people that allows for physical distancing.

Only a few types of businesses still have supplemental Healthy at Work requirements: health care facilities; wedding, funeral or memorial service venues; restaurants and bars; pools and bathing facilities; and gyms, sports and exercise activities.

“What we’re doing today is simplifying our guidance so it’s easier for Kentuckians to follow and easier for them to stay safe,” said Dr. Stack. “I look forward to the day when we put COVID behind us and none of these requirements are necessary. The way we get there is for everyone to make the choice to get vaccinated. These vaccines are amazing tools to help us get our lives back.”

Beshear also said that Black and Hispanic Kentuckians are no longer disproportionately represented among the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 deaths.

“I’m proud to report in our newest statistics, we have now either achieved proportionate or even disproportionately low numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths among most groups of minority Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “For instance, Black and African-American Kentuckians make up 8.4% of the state’s population; to date, they make up only 8% of all of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases and 8.1% of Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths. This used to be 16% and it’s been cut in half.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,665,196

New cases today: 231

New deaths today: 4

New audit deaths: 5

Positivity rate: 3.46%

Total deaths: 6,347

Currently hospitalized: 402

Currently in ICU: 121

Currently on ventilator: 43

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (41), Trigg (14), Crittenden (13), Kenton (11) and Fayette (10). Each county reported at least 10 new cases.

Boone County reported 6 cases and Campbell County 1.

National Minority Health Month



The U.S. Office of Minority Health has proclaimed April 2021 as National Minority Health Month, and Gov. Beshear signed a proclamation recognizing that month in the Commonwealth.

“COVID-19 laid bare the inequalities that have plagued our nation for far too long, highlighting the need for more work and progress to be made,” said Gov. Beshear. “That’s why my administration launched the 1-2-3 campaign to enroll more Black and Hispanic Kentucky residents in Medicaid. Now, we are working to ensure the equitable distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by increasing access and services to those underserved communities. The recognition of this month is another step in the right direction of a better Kentucky for all.”