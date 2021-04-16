Beshear says there are plenty of vaccines available; reports 834 new cases, 17 deaths, 3.45% positivity















Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has 499,735 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on hand and ready to be administered, more than half the number the state would need to meet its 2.5 million Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.

“As of today, we are only 877,076 vaccinations away from our goal of 2.5 million Kentuckians 16 and older receiving their vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “The way we defeat this virus is with vaccines, and I want to give you one statistic to show just how incredible they are.

“Congregate settings, like long-term care facilities, at one time made up more than 68% of our COVID-19 deaths; today, just 37.72% of COVID-19 deaths are from congregate settings, after we prioritized their residents and staff for the vaccine. The vaccines virtually eliminate death and serious illness from this virus. They are a miracle.”

To see a list of all vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov.

When discussing the state’s largest vaccination site, at Cardinal Stadium, Gov. Beshear said: “The work being done is nothing short of amazing. The entire process takes 25 minutes – 10 minutes for the shot, and 15 minutes of being monitored as a precaution. This site alone has the ability to vaccinate up to 4,000 people a day with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. They just need Kentuckians to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Case Information

Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,622,924

New cases today: 834

New deaths today: 17

New audit deaths: 0

Positivity rate: 3.45%

Total deaths: 6,302

Currently hospitalized: 416

Currently in ICU: 102

Currently on ventilator: 49

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (149), Fayette (54), Warren (49) and Daviess (33). Each county reported at least 33 new cases.

Boone County reported 24 cases, Kenton County 20 and Campbell County 3.

Unemployment Insurance Update

Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on in-person unemployment insurance (UI) appointments, federal tax returns for UI claimants and the UI system reopening after a temporary shutdown to enhance security.

Kentucky Career Centers Open to In-Person Appointments

After the previous administration eliminated in-person unemployment assistance, the Beshear administration returned those services to regional career centers on Thursday to assist more Kentuckians with their claims.

Cubbage said this morning, 13 regional Kentucky Career Centers opened for approximately 9,500 in-person appointments that are scheduled through April 30.

On April 19, Kentuckians can begin scheduling appointments for May 3; after that, appointments will open up for an additional day each night at 12 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Claimants with appointments are being offered additional career center services, including re-employment services, as part of their appointments.

Employers were handing out applications at some of the career centers on Thursday.

“We hope to have employers onsite next week with job opportunities available at all career center locations. These employer booths are outside the career centers and will be available, weather permitting, with no appointment. Masks and social distancing will still be required,” said Cubbage.

Kentuckians can also register for and access job search resources at kcc.ky.gov.

Federal Tax Refunds

Cubbage said if claimants filed federal taxes before Congress exempted the first $10,200 in unemployment insurance benefits from taxes, they do not need to file an amended return. The IRS has announced it will start processing refunds owed due to this new exemption in May.

UI System Reopened After Temporary Shutdown

The UI system reopened Tuesday morning after a temporary shutdown to stop suspicious and aggressive criminals attempting to gain unauthorized access to UI customer data.

“During the system shutdown we moved everyone to a new eight-digit PIN so it would be more secure than our previous four-digit PIN. Letters were mailed in batches giving claimants new PIN numbers and step-by-step instructions on how to register in the new UI system,” said Cubbage.

Approximately 30,000 people have already registered in the new UI system.

“If you have not received your letter and need to access your UI account you can call our UI Help Line at 502-564-2900 and staff will be able to reset your PIN once they verify your identification,” Cubbage added.

Hours for the UI Help Line are:

• Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. EDT. If claimants are in the queue by 8 p.m., they will be assisted.

• Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT

• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT

At this time, UI staff will only be helping with the registration process or resetting PIN numbers on the help line.

“If your PIN is reset over the phone with our staff, when your letter arrives that PIN is no longer valid. You will need to use the PIN that was reset for you over the phone,” said Cubbage. “Once you receive your PIN, you will need to register in the UI system as a new user. Your letter that has your new PIN also has step-by-step instructions on how to complete the registration.”

There is a tutorial video and step-by-step guide online at kcc.ky.gov.



Log Still Distillery to Create 126 Jobs with Phase 2 Investment

Gov. Beshear announced Log Still Distillery, a startup reviving a historic site in southern Nelson County, expects to create 126 full-time jobs with a $24 million Phase 2 investment as they open a 300-acre campus that will be home to the distillery and other amenities to be rolled out over the next year.

Worldwide Technologies to Create 25 Jobs with Green County Facility

Kentucky companies continue to grow and create future job opportunities for residents, as Gov. Beshear and leaders of Worldwide Technologies LLC, a manufacturer of precision machined parts, shared plans to open an operation in Greensburg, creating 25 full-time jobs with a $1.42 million investment.