Beshear reports 782 new COVID cases, 3.33% positivity, 14 deaths; help meet the vaccine goal















Gov. Andy Beshear announced a 3.33% COVID-19 positivity rate and 782 new COVID-19 cases.

“While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal. The sooner we meet this goal, the sooner we can lift many restrictions on most venues and businesses. With over 1.6 million Kentuckians already vaccinated, we need everyone to help us meet our goal, including those who will directly benefit: for example, bars, restaurants, music venues, funeral homes, retail, event spaces, wedding venues, public pools, grocery stores, country clubs, museums, festivals and distilleries.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,605,100

New cases today: 782

New deaths today: 14

New audit deaths: 10

Positivity rate: 3.33%

Total deaths: 6,285

Currently hospitalized: 420

Currently in ICU: 115

Currently on ventilator: 51

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (104), Fayette (53), Warren (33) and Christian (30). Each county reported at least 30 new cases.

Boone County reported 18 cases, Kenton 17, and Campbell 11.