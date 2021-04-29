Beshear reports 747 cases, 9 deaths 3.11% positivity; 1,742,037 Kyians vaccinated, vaccines plentiful in NKY















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,742,037 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This week, I’ve visited a few of our state’s most unique vaccination sites – from a mobile clinic run out of an emergency management van that can meet people where they are, to a pop-up clinic at a professional soccer game,” said Gov. Beshear. “No matter where you are, there’s a convenient, and sometimes even fun, place where you can get your shot of hope, protect yourself and save lives.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

The NKY Health Department reports that vaccines are in great supply, so it’s easier than ever to get vaccinated in NKY. Everyone 16 and older is urged to take advantage of the vaccine.

“The days sof not being able to find an appointment slot at a vaccination provider have gone away,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, district director for NKY Health. “There are so many providers that have vaccines available including clinics that will take appointments or walk-ins, and all three types of vaccines are available. Getting vaccinated now will help us all have a great summer, doing more of what we like to do with family and friends.”

Currently, over 41% of NKyians are partially or fully vaccinated against COVID.

The find all the place you can get vaccinated in NKY, click here.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,742,037

New cases today: 747

New deaths today: 9

New audit deaths: 0

Positivity rate: 3.11%

Total deaths: 6,485

Currently hospitalized: 434

Currently in ICU: 119

Currently on ventilator: 59

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson (118), Fayette (60), Boone (35), Bullitt (32) and Warren (32). Each county reported at least 32 new cases.

Kenton reported 19 cases and Campbell 11.

New COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Henderson

Beshear visited Henderson to help launch one of two new Community Vaccination Center (CVC) sites, which the state is opening in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Commonwealth and FEMA will also open a CVC site in Laurel County.

Nearly $1 Million in Grant Funds for Western Kentucky Communities

Beshear announced nearly $1 million in funding from the Community Development Block Grant program for communities in Western Kentucky. Recipients will use funds to purchase land for the Western Kentucky Regional Training Center in Webster County and to upgrade the outdated Job Corps Sewer system in Union County.

Improved roads near schools

He also announced more than $750,000 from the Transportation Cabinet to improve highway safety near Kentucky schools. All projects will build a stronger, better Western Kentucky by supporting education and job training and providing modern infrastructure.

Federal Funding for 26 More Counties Affected by Flooding

Following Beshear’s request, President Joe Biden granted a Major Disaster Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Friday, April 23, which included nine counties, to help individuals and communities recover from severe storms, flooding and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27-March 14. Wednesday, the Governor requested federal funding to assist 26 more counties severely impacted by flooding.