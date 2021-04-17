Beshear reports 714 new cases, 10 deaths, 3.51% positivity; 1.63m vaccinated — goal is 2.5m















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,638,235 Kentuckians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. He also reported 714 new COVID-19 cases and said the state’s positivity rate has risen to 3.51%.

“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccine near where they live.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,638,235*

New cases today: 714

New deaths today: 10

New audit deaths: 5

Positivity rate: 3.51%

Total deaths: 6,317

Currently hospitalized: 418

Currently in ICU: 94

Currently on ventilator: 42

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (114), Fayette (45), Warren (32), Kenton (23) and Daviess (22). Each county reported at least 22 new cases.