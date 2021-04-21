Beshear reports 609 new COVID cases, 7 deaths, 3.44% positivity; says 1,672,364 Kyians vaccinated















Gov. Andy Beshear said at least 1,672,364* Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also reported 609 new COVID-19 cases and a 3.44% positivity rate.

“As our case numbers seem to be plateauing, it’s more important than ever for us to make sure our vaccination numbers are rising consistently,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s meet our 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge so we can get back to more of the activities we enjoy and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,672,364*

New cases today: 609

New deaths today: 7

New audit deaths: 6

Positivity rate: 3.44%

Total deaths: 6,360

Currently hospitalized: 419

Currently in ICU: 121

Currently on ventilator: 48

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson (80), Fayette (44), Warren (29) and Christian (22). Each county reported at least 22 new cases.

Kenton County reported 17 cases, Boone 15, and Campbell 13.

Vaccination data will continue to update after the state’s reporting system completed a security upgrade.