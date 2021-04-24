Beshear reports 607 new COVID cases, 5 deaths, 3.26% positivity; says 1,708,318 Kyians vaccinated















Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,708,318*

New cases today: 607

New deaths today: 5

New audit deaths: 17

Positivity rate: 3.26%

Total deaths: 6,403

Currently hospitalized: 420

Currently in ICU: 113

Currently on ventilator: 50

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson (110), Fayette (54), Kenton (28) and Warren (21). Each county reported at least 21 new cases.

Boone County reported 19 cases and Campbell County 4.