Behringer-Crawford’s NKY History Hour presents The Women of Dinsmore Homestead, Weds., 6:30 p.m.

Cathy Collopy, the education coordinator of what is now the Dinsmore Homestead living museum, will discuss the history of the site, the personal and economic struggles the Dinsmore women faced and the ordinary things in life that gave them pleasure during the next NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

The Dinsmore farm was founded in 1839, when Silas Dinsmore of New Hampshire and his nephew, Mississippi planter James Dinsmore, purchased 700 acres of land between the Ohio River and Middle Creek, where they established a diversified farm with sheep, a vineyard and willows for basket-weaving.

Following Silas’ and James’ deaths, the farm passed to James’ daughter Julia, who managed the farm for more than a half-century while raising two nieces and painstakingly preserving the homestead and its furnishings for her family until her death in 1926 at age 93.

Collopy has worked at the Dinsmore Homestead Museum for the past 20 years. Previously, she taught eighth grade United States history in Kenton County. In addition to her museum work, she has taught a variety of history courses at the University of Cincinnati/Blue Ash, Xavier University and Northern Kentucky University.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of the museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of the museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future.



