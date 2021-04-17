Associated Press names Beechwood’s Cameron Hergott as co-winner of Mr. Football award

The Associated Press has announced that its members around the state have selected co-winners of the Mr. Football honor — Beechwood High School’s Cameron Hergott and Frederick Douglass’ Jager Burton.
Hergott combined for 3,554 yards and 41 touchdowns, leading the Tigers to their first 2A championship after 14 1A titles.
He threw for 2,467 yards and 26 TDs as Beechwood topped Lexington Christian 24-23 in overtime for the championship.
The quarterback has announced that he has made a commitment with the University of Akron, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Burton, a lineman, received the Paul Hornung Award from the Louisville Quarterback Club and was chosen for the All-American Bowl. He averaged 38.7 points a game and reached the 5A semifinal. He signed with the University of Kentucky and enrolled in January.
See the NKyTribune’s story about Cameron Hergott here.