American Conservative Union Foundation recognized Rep. Adam Koenig with an Award for Conservative Achievement















The American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) recognized Representative Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger, with an Award for Conservative Achievement. This award is presented to state legislators who continually illustrate conservative principles in their work.

“I am honored to receive this recognition for my conservative efforts in the 2020 Legislative Session,” Koenig said. “As an elected official of the 69th District, I will work to promote conservative values in the Generally Assembly. During my time serving in Frankfort, I vow to relentlessly defend our constitutional liberties.”

The ACUF’s Ratings of Congress and Ratings of the States are designed to show the way over 8,000 elected officials across the nation view the role of government. The ratings for Kentucky illustrate the differences between chambers of the legislature and reveal lawmakers’ positions on a variety of issues that directly affect Kentuckians.

In a letter to the 2020 award recipients Chairman Matt Schlapp stated, “The American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability is proud to present our Ratings of Kentucky for 2020. The ACUF’s Ratings of the States are meant to reflect how elected officials view the role of government in an individual’s life.”

The ACUF, host of the Conservative Political Action Conference, released its ratings of the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly and reviewed legislation voted on in both chambers of the legislature to produce average scores of the House and Senate as well as individual scores for each sitting member.

