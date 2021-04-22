American Airline announces new service to Boston from CVG to start in November















American Airlines is announcing new nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern International Airport (CVG) to Boston, Massachusetts (BOS).





The new flight will operate 3x daily beginning November 2.

American will fly the Embraer 175 with 12 First Class and 64 Economy seating.

Tickets will be available for purchase at aa.com on Saturday, April 24, 2021.



“We are excited to strengthen our network at CVG with new nonstop service to Boston just in time for the winter holiday season,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines Vice President of Network Planning. “While these routes will complement existing service from CVG to some of our largest hubs, we look forward to welcoming more local travelers to fly with us and further connecting them with our global network.”



Direct service to Boston will be American’s 10th destination served from CVG. It complements the airline’s existing year-round and seasonal nonstop service to Charlotte, NC (CLT), Chicago, IL (ORD), Dallas, TX (DFW), Miami, FL (MIA), New York, NY (JFK and LGA), Philadelphia, PA (PHL), Phoenix, AZ (PHX) and Washington, DC (DCA).



“Boston is a top 10 market from CVG, so this new service is very exciting for our community in terms of both leisure and business travel,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “American Airlines has been a strong partner since they began service here 74 years ago, and we welcome this service.”



