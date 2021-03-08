Zembrodt Education Center at The Point/Arc about to celebrate first birthday serving those with disabilities















The Zembrodt Education Center at The Point/Arc celebrates its first birthday, Thursday, March 11.

Just 365 days ago the Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) was created to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.

“An extension of the Point/Arc, ZEC strives to increase growth and support for individuals and families in the Greater Cincinnati region,” said The Point/Arc founder and President, Judi Gerding.

“From the very beginning, we have been in conversation with anyone willing to talk to us – parents, students, counselors, teachers and other non-profits – about unmet needs and possible collaborations so that the ZEC is a place created for the community, within the community,” she said.

The Point was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, residentially, socially and vocationally.

The Point has always been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill those gaps – even when funds are low. Donate here.

The Zembrodt Education Center fills one of those gaps.