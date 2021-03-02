Work to start March 15 on Covington 11th Street vehicle, pedestrian bridge over CSX tracks















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) work is about to begin on a project to demolish the closed 11th Street Bridge in Covington, along with its companion pedestrian bridge, and build a new and better pedestrian bridge over CSX railroad tracks. The expected start date is March 15.

The 11th Street Bridge was closed to vehicular traffic in 2013 due to deteriorating conditions. The companion pedestrian bridge beside it has remained open until now. The new 12-foot-wide pedestrian bridge will be constructed in the same space. The new span will provide a safer connection for neighborhoods.



KYTC will work with CSX and its train schedule during this project.



The $777,000 project was awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction. It has an Aug. 15, 2021 completion date.

Covington City Manager David Johnston said span was a critical connection for pedestrians.



“The City continues to work with many groups and agencies to improve walkability within our community,” Johnston said. “This important project ensures pedestrian access from Covington’s Westside and Old Seminary Square neighborhoods to Cathedral Square.”



According to information provided to the City, its project manager said the goal was to remove the sidewalk and its piers in the first week and demolish the larger span during April.

Bridge history

The 91-foot-long vehicular bridge was built in 1927 by Fort Pitt Bridge Works.



It was shut down on Feb. 1, 2013, after inspectors deemed it unsafe for heavy loads because of deterioration and structural deficiencies. (The pedestrian bridge just to the north has remained open.)



After looking at several replacement scenarios, the state decided to rebuild only the pedestrian bridge. The Covington Board of Commissioners in 2015 passed an order approving that plan.