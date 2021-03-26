WKU now accepting nominations for 2021 Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame; nomination deadline May 31















Nominations are now open for the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame 2021 class. Established in 2000, the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame recognizes educators across the Commonwealth who positively impact the teaching profession and the students they serve.

As a national leader in educator preparation and administrator training, WKU works closely with district partners to fulfill regional needs while ensuring all populations receive access to higher education. Due to this rich tradition, the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame recently relocated to the College of Education and Behavioral on WKU’s campus.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, WKU will also formally honor the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame 2020 class during the 2021 induction ceremony. Event details are forthcoming.

Nominations are due by May 31. Those interested can view the updated Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame website.

