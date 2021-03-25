Viva Aerobus, Mexico’s low-cost carrier, to fly nonstop from CVG to Los Cabos May 29-August 4















Viva Aerobus, Mexico’s ultra-low-cost carrier, will fly from CVG to Los Cabos (Mexico) from May 29 to August 8. This new nonstop route will complement the flights that Viva already offers from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky market to Cancun. With this announcement, the airline reaffirms its commitment to enrich air connectivity at low fares, offering 150 routes – 34 international and 116 within Mexico.

The airline offers this new seasonal route in strategic collaboration with Vacation Express, one of the largest and most experienced tour operators in the U.S., with more than 30 years of experience bringing tourists to Mexico.

“We are pleased to partner with Viva Aerobus and Vacation Express to provide the only nonstop service from the region to Los Cabos,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG Airport. “Local travelers can now book directly with Viva Aerobus or book their entire vacation package through Vacation Express to the west coast of Mexico, a growing leisure destination for our region.”

“The popularity of Los Cabos for vacationers from the Midwest is increasing year over year and our nonstop flights provide our clients with easy access to the destination at a great value,” said Rene Jongmans, President, Vacation Express. “Packages including airfare, hotel and transfers are now available and we are seeing lots of momentum from people eager to embrace the warmth of the beach again.”

Flights to Los Cabos will be offered once a week, arriving to Los Cabos on Sundays and flying back to CVG on Saturdays, with some of the most affordable fares. These nonstop flights will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft equipped with a 186-passenger-capacity and a 3-year average age, one of the youngest fleet of aircraft in North America.

“Our new nonstop flights from CVG to Los Cabos is great news for all of Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua, chief executive officer, Viva Aerobus. “Together with allies such as Vacation Express, we give a new choice to travel safely and at the best price to a key Mexican tourist destination. We bring closer and safer than ever these two cities with an affordable, reliable and flexible service with the youngest Mexican fleet and the 2nd youngest fleet in North America.”

In partnership with Vacation Express, Viva Aerobus already offers nonstop flights every week, operated year-round, from Cincinnati to Cancun. Flights arrive to Cancun on Sundays and passengers can fly back to Cincinnati on Saturdays.

Viva Aerobus will also operate in 2021 several charter flights for Vacation Express. For more information about these charter flights, please visit their website

With this new route, Viva Aerobus expands its presence in Los Cabos as it serves a growing demand of passengers with a new total of 7 routes to/from this Southern Baja California city. This new service is the result of Viva’s commitment to keep one of the country’s key tourism destinations connected with the rest of the world.

The airline reaffirms its commitment to an operation that guarantees optimal hygiene, clean and safety measures. It implemented and reinforced the recommendations issued by the World Health Organization, US Federal Aviation Administration, the Mexican Ministry of Health, and the Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

These protocols include additional and daily aircraft and common areas decontamination, mandatory use of masks and gloves for the crew, focused personnel on keeping a safe distance, among many other procedures. All the measures can be found here.

Passengers can purchase their tickets at the official Viva Aerobus website at the VivaTiendas, by dialing the Call Center (toll-free) 1-866-FLY-VIVA (1-866-359-8482), or at the Vacation Express website.

