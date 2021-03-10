Vinson nets 29 points as Highlands extends win streak to 10; KHSAA reveals state tourney draw















NKyTribune staff

Sam Vinson scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Highlands extended its winning streak to 10 with a 90-61 victory at Holmes on Tuesday.

Luke Muller added 18 points for the Bluebirds, who shot 54.8 percent from the field and improved to 19-4. Leyton Read and William Herald each scored 10 points as Highlands won for the 16th time in the past 17 games.

Highlands has not lost since suffering a 67-63 defeat to Beechwood on Feb. 12 in Fort Thomas.

Muller drained four 3-pointers as the Bluebirds finished 13-for-24 from behind the arc. Zachary Barth added nine points for Highlands.

Highlands has averaged 91.5 points during its past six games. The Bluebirds have netted at least 80 points nine times during their 10-game winning streak.

Quantez Calloway scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Holmes, which dropped to 4-14. The Bulldogs shot 35.5 percent from the field and made 13 free throws in 14 attempts.

Eian Elmer added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Holmes. Mike Hall finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who play at Newport on Friday night.

It marked the second time this season Highlands has defeated Holmes. In the first meeting on Feb. 24, Muller poured in 29 points and Herald scored 25 as Highlands cruised to an 89-78 victory at Fort Thomas.

Vinson is averaging 23.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season. Muller scores 15.7 points per contest and is 77-for-181 from 3-point range.

SCOTT DEFEATS LLOYD: Grant Profitt scored 19 points as Scott posted a 64-58 win over Lloyd on Tuesday. Cameron Patterson added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles, who improved to 14-8.

KHSAA STATE TOURNAMENT DRAW REVEALED: The 9th Region champion will meet the 3rd Region champion in the first round of the boys KHSAA Sweet 16 state tournament. The draw was held on Wednesday.

In addition, the 10th Region champion meets the 8th Region champion in the first round of the state tournament. Mason County (16-3), George Rogers Clark (14-4), Campbell County (14-8) and Scott (14-8) are four of the top teams in the 10th Region.

Oldham County (10-4), Spencer County (16-6) and Simon Kenton (12-8) are three of the top teams in the 8th Region.

The KHSAA boys Sweet 16 is scheduled to take place March 31-April 3 at Rupp Arena.