Vaccinations for Phase 1C (60 and older, high risk, essential workers) available; make appointment here

Kentucky is moving into the Phase 1C COVID-19 vaccination stage beginning today. Phase 1C includes people aged 60 years or older, anyone with CDC highest risk C19 conditions, and all essential workers.
St. Elizabeth will continue to vaccinate Phases 1A and 1B and will partner with the Kentucky department for Public Health (KDPH) to receive more vaccine allocations to further vaccinate Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C populations. With the recent federal allocation expansion news and timing it is hoped Kentucky may receive added weekly quantities, which will positively impact allocations for the Northern Kentucky region.
For St. Elizabeth vaccine clinic updates, additional information, or to schedule a vaccination appointment, please visit stelizabeth.com/get-vaccinated.
Appointments at vastly extended sites across NKY can be made at the Northern Kentucky Health Department site, here.
Phase 1A, 1B and 1C Essential Workers:
Healthcare Personnel
First Responders (Firefighters, Police)
Corrections
Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)
Food & Agriculture
Manufacturing
U.S. Postal service workers
Public transit workers
Grocery store workers
Other Essential Workers
Transportation and logistics
Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)
Finance
IT & Communication
Energy
Media
Legal
Public Safety (Engineers)
Water & Wastewater
Clergy
Per CDC, adults of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:
Cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Down Syndrome
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but less than 40 kg/m2)
Severe Obesity (body mass index [BMI] equal to or greater than 40 kg/m2)
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Vaccines will be available by appointment only. Those who arrive without a scheduled appointment will not be able to be vaccinated. If an appointment is scheduled and the person does not meet Kentucky’s Phase 1A, 1B, or 1C eligibility requirements, the individual will not receive the vaccine.