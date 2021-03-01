Vaccinations for Phase 1C (60 and older, high risk, essential workers) available; make appointment here















Kentucky is moving into the Phase 1C COVID-19 vaccination stage beginning today. Phase 1C includes people aged 60 years or older, anyone with CDC highest risk C19 conditions, and all essential workers.

St. Elizabeth will continue to vaccinate Phases 1A and 1B and will partner with the Kentucky department for Public Health (KDPH) to receive more vaccine allocations to further vaccinate Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C populations. With the recent federal allocation expansion news and timing it is hoped Kentucky may receive added weekly quantities, which will positively impact allocations for the Northern Kentucky region.

For St. Elizabeth vaccine clinic updates, additional information, or to schedule a vaccination appointment, please visit stelizabeth.com/get-vaccinated.

Appointments at vastly extended sites across NKY can be made at the Northern Kentucky Health Department site, here.

Phase 1A, 1B and 1C Essential Workers:

Healthcare Personnel

First Responders (Firefighters, Police)

Corrections

Education (teachers, support staff, daycare)

Food & Agriculture

Manufacturing

U.S. Postal service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Other Essential Workers

Transportation and logistics

Food Service Shelter & Housing (construction)

Finance

IT & Communication

Energy

Media

Legal

Public Safety (Engineers)

Water & Wastewater

Clergy

Per CDC, adults of any age with the following conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but less than 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (body mass index [BMI] equal to or greater than 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Vaccines will be available by appointment only. Those who arrive without a scheduled appointment will not be able to be vaccinated. If an appointment is scheduled and the person does not meet Kentucky’s Phase 1A, 1B, or 1C eligibility requirements, the individual will not receive the vaccine.