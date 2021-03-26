United Airlines to offer new nonstop service from CVG to popular destinations in time for summer trips















United Airlines announced new nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern International Airport (CVG) to Portland, Maine (PWM); Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (HHH); Charleston, South Carolina (CHS); and Pensacola, Florida (PNS).

Each new flight will operate three days a week beginning May 27 and May 28. United will offer its upgraded premium regional jet service on each route with 10 First Class, 20 Premium Economy and 20 Regular Economy seating configurations. Tickets are available now at united.com.

“Throughout the pandemic, United has been strategic and thoughtful in adding flights to destinations that our customers want to visit,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United Airlines. “With many customers now beginning to plan summer vacations in places where they can enjoy time outside, we look forward to offering new service to places like South Carolina’s Lowcountry and the most flights to Portland, Maine of any U.S. airline.”



The four destinations will complement United’s existing year-round and seasonal nonstop service to Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), Newark (EWR) and Washington, D.C. (IAD).



“We are pleased United is expanding its number of nonstop destinations from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Whether locals are looking to travel north or south, United is making it more convenient and comfortable than ever to reach these highly desirable vacation spots.”



The planned schedule for each destination is: