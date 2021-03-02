Transportation Cabinet announces additional lane, ramp closures for Brent Spence Bridge maintenance















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on Tuesday announced that crews successfully completed the preliminary work that was planned for the first night of the routine maintenance project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge. Work will continue throughout the week to set-up the first phase of work on the bridge.

Current lane and ramp closures now in place:

• The two westernmost lanes (the two left lanes as you are heading northbound) on I-71/75 northbound across the Brent Spence Bridge are CLOSED. This travel pattern will remain in place throughout Phase 1 of the maintenance project. • The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Fourth St. in Covington is CLOSED and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project.

Additional traffic impacts planned for Tuesday, March 2, weather permitting:

• At 11 p.m., the following ramps in Ohio will be closed, and will remain closed throughout the duration of the maintenance project: • The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Fort Washington Way • The on-ramp to I-71 southbound from Third St. in downtown Cincinnati • Also, beginning at 11 p.m., in addition to the two westernmost lanes of travel (the two left lanes as you are heading northbound), the center-right lane of travel will be closed from just north of the Fifth St. exit ramp in Kentucky, to the I-71/75 split in Ohio.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on I-71/75 northbound across the Brent Spence Bridge. Only the far right lane will remain open. The center-right lane will reopen to traffic, and two lanes of travel will be restored by 4 a.m., Wednesday morning.

Additional lane and ramp closures will be put into place gradually and will be announced throughout the week. The Phase 1 traffic pattern is expected to be in place by the end of the week.

Crews are setting up containment and other equipment that will support the first phase of work on the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their drive, and when possible, use alternate routes to get around the bridge.

Project status and related traffic information will be provided on the project website – BrentSpenceBridgeInfo.org – as well as project social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter. In addition, drivers can consult various travel advisory services, including WAZE and OHGO, and should pay particular attention to the digital signage around the region, which monitors traffic information and provides travel times to various destinations.

From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet