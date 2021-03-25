TMU President Joe Chillo says he expects university to return to full operations for students in the fall















Thomas More University President Joseph Chillo said he expects the university to “return to full operations and a complete residential and athletic experience” in the fall.

“In less than two months, we will celebrate the Class of 2021 with a personalized commencement on campus,” he said, lamenting the year of uncertainty due to the pandemic.

“We have learned a lot over the past year, and we continue to build out best practices to ensure that we keep our community safe during this pandemic,” he said in a message to the university community. “While we expect many of our community members to be vaccinated by the start of the fall semester, we will continue to be cautious in our planning. We continue to review the latest CDC guidelines and we are working with our local health officials to ensure that we are taking all necessary precautions.”

The fall semester will begin on August 16. The academic calendar for 2021-2022 depicts a normal schedule with a fall mid-term break, Thanksgiving holiday, spring break, and Easter recess. The fall 2021 schedule also includes more on-ground courses but maintains options for online and hybrid courses.



He said the university is currently focused on a plan for a reopening of the residence and dining halls, athletic facilities, areas of worship, and on-campus student resources. This includes a full athletics competition and practice schedule, which will include spectators at events.

“The upcoming academic year is full with exciting plans as we prepare to celebrate our Centennial,” he said.

The Centennial will officially kick off with a Saturday night home football game on September 11. There will be a number of events held from September 11 through September 14 to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Villa Madonna College (September 21, 1921). The Centennial will be a year-long celebration.

To ensure this upcoming normal fall semester, Chillo urged the wearing of masks, social distancing, considering vaccination in consultation with your healthcare provider.