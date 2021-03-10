Students who complete KCTCS line worker program find jobs waiting for them — and the pay is good too















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Graduates of one of the many programs offered by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, or KCTCS, found their services in high demand recently, due to the three snow and ice storms that struck the state.

Those are the graduates of line worker programs offered by eight KCTCS colleges. The programs are short, only nine to 16 weeks, depending on the program selected. Most students who complete the program have jobs waiting for them or are employed quickly after they graduate because there is a shortage of trained line workers.

One employer that hires KCTCS grads is East Kentucky Power Cooperative.

“KCTCS is helping to equip Kentucky residents with the knowledge and skills they will need for the workplace today and well into the future,” said Nick Comer, EKPC External Affairs manager. “As an employer of KCTCS graduates, East Kentucky Power Cooperative has seen firsthand that they are prepared for the workplace. KCTCS equips its graduates with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”

Jarrett Van Cleve, a graduate of the Madisonville Community College program, said he wishes he’d gone into line work years ago. Instead of working high above ground like he does now, Van Cleve was working below ground as a coal miner. The last time he got laid off, Van Cleve enrolled in the MCC program.

A few days after he completed the program, he was hired by Groves Construction.

“Getting involved with the MCC program is the absolute best career decision I’ve made,” Van Cleve said. “Power line work is the best field. It can take you anywhere in the world.”

He noted the salary is the best he’s ever had.

According to the website Salary.com, the median line worker salary is $75,000 per year. However, for those who are willing to travel and work to restore power after natural disasters, the pay can be even higher.

KCTCS says their instructors have extensive experience in the utility industry. Upon completion of the program, students have the training needed to go directly to work in the utility industry. Most colleges include a commercial driver’s license module as part of the program as well, so students can get a CDL.

These KCTCS colleges offer the line worker program:

• Ashland Community and Technical College

• Big Sandy Community and Technical College

• Gateway Community and Technical College

• Hazard Community and Technical College

• Jefferson Community and Technical College

• Madisonville Community College

• Maysville Community and Technical College

• Somerset Community College

