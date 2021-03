Staff report

The state reported 840 new COVID cases on Saturday and 52 deaths, bringing totals to 410,184 cases and 4,806 deaths.

One-hundred-forty of the news cases were in youth under 18.

Positivity dropped to 4%.

Counties reporting the most cases: Jefferson (171), Fayette, (64), Kenton (35), Scott (34), Boone (32), Laurel (25), Rowen (22), Perry (21), Campbell (20) and Russell (20).

Five-hundred-ninety-one patients are hospitalized, 171 are in ICU and 72 are on ventilators.