State reports 637 new COVID casts, 15 deaths, 2.8% positivity; vaccines open tomorrow for age 40-up















The state reported 637 new COVID cases, 15 deaths and a 2.8% positivity rate on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 100 were in those 18 and younger

This brings Kentucky’s total COVID cases to 424,666 and 6,023 deaths.

Hospitalized patients total 400 and there are 92 in ICU and 46 on ventilators.

The top counties for cases are Jefferson (86), Fayette (53), Adair (32), Warren (24) and Scott (22).

Boone County reported 17, Kenton 13, and Campbell, 7.

Beginning Monday, vaccinations are open to all Kentuckians 40 and older — and those with existing conditions.

So far 1,296,933 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.