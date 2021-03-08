State reports 526 new COVID cases, 13 deaths Sunday — and positivity rate of 4.12%;















The state reported 526 new cases on Sunday and 13 deaths — and a positivity rate of 4.12%.

There were 73 cases in the 18-and-under category reported in the numbers.

This brings the state’s totals to 410,709 cases and 4,819 deaths.

The top ten counties reporting were Jefferson (106), Fayette (59), Lyon (30), Kenton (16), Warren (16), Daviess (15), Scott (14), Franklin (11), Jessamine (11) and Boone (10). Campbell County reported 8 cases.

Some 558 patients are hospitalized, 156 in ICU and 82 on a ventilator.

Continue to wear your masks, avoid big gatherings, wash and sanitize your hands frequently and keep social distancing.