State reports 361 new COVID cases, 8 deaths, 2.88% positivity; ages 40-up eligible to get vaccine now















The state reported 361 new COVID cases on Sunday, 8 deaths, and 2.88% positivity.

Of the new cases, 72 were of 18 years old and under.

Total deaths in Kentucky number 6,031 and cases number 425,024. There have been 2,376 deaths in long term care and congregate settings.

Kentucky has tested 4,893,168 people.

There are currently 381 patients hospitalized with 96 in ICUs and 39 on ventilators.

The top five counties reporting new cases are Jefferson (84), Fayette (34), Kenton (13), Warren (12), and Harland and Laurel with 11 each.

Boone County reported 6 cases Campbell County reported 4.

Kentucky has vaccinated 1,310,912 people.

As of today, all people 40 and older are eligible for the vaccine. Those with pre-existing conditions are also eligible.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine in Northern Kentucky, click here.