Special ceremony at Capitol marks 1million vaccines in Kentucky and more to come; now 567 vaccine sites















A ceremony at the Capitol on Monday marked one million Kentuckians who have received at least the first dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine, as several people rolled up their sleeves, and received an injection.

“We are here to mark an important and a very hopeful milestone in our fight against COVID-19 in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These Kentuckians will roll up their sleeves to receive one of the safe and effective vaccines we are using across the country, to defeat this evil virus. These vaccines are going to take us out of this pandemic and into a new era. This is truly both a miracle of modern medicine and a tribute to so many Kentuckians that have worked to make this happen.”

Despite the happy occasion, Beshear reminded people of another milestone expected to be reached shortly.

“This one tragic. This week will likely mark losing over 5,000 Kentuckians to COVID-19. My faith tells me that these are all God’s children, irreplaceable people who meant so much to their families, to their friends and to their communities. To all the Kentucky families out there that are hurting, we are with you, in your mourning and in your grief.”

He added, there are now 567 vaccination sites across Kentucky, meeting people where they are and providing the vaccine in their community.

State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack noted this journey has been difficult for everyone during the past year.

“This disease has upended our lives,” he said. “It has disrupted our ability to interact with each other, and most cruelly perhaps, at a time when we needed to come close together to support each other, it has forced us to stay apart, to prevent it from being even more dangerous than it already has been.”

Stack added, “I do sincerely hope that this summer we can return to more of our normal lives. Until then, please wear your masks, wash your hands, keep your distance, and please continue to follow the guidance until we get everybody a chance to have a shot of hope so that everybody can be protected from COVID-19.”