Second event in NKY Young Professionals new development series, ‘Leading Well,’ coming April 15















On Thursday, April 15 Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) will host their second event in a new virtual event series titled Leading Well from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. This brand-new professional development series aims to help young professionals develop as leaders during a critical point of growth in their careers.

NKYP, a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, connects young leaders with meaningful programming and events to support long-term growth and development. The program engages young professionals in the community with a goal to make a difference in their companies and the region.

“Since so many in-person networking events have been cancelled, learning how to strategically expand your network and prioritize relationships is especially important while we continue to work from home,” said Ellen Bates, 2020-21 Chair for NKYP. “The next event in the Leading Well professional development series aims to help our region’s young professionals understand the importance of networking and forming meaningful relationships to accelerate their career growth.”

The upcoming professional development topics that the Leading Well series will address include:

• Thursday, April 15 – Relationship Building to Accelerate Career Growth (Networking)



• Thursday, May 13 – Building Inclusive and Equitable Teams and Community (DEI)



Throughout this professional series, NKYP is partnering with the Talent Magnet Institute® which assists organizations in developing and investing in their people leaders. The organization supports the effort to align business strategy to a proactive talent strategy and holistic talent development approach. Talent Magnet Institute’s goal is to help transform organizations’ leadership and accelerate their success.

“The Talent Magnet Institute is excited to coach Northern Kentucky’s next generation of leaders on how to master the art of establishing strong relationships through networking,” said Mike Sipple, Jr., President of Centennial, and Co-Founder and CEO of Talent Magnet Institute. “The relationships you develop early on in your career are vital to not only your professional successes but also your personal ones.”

NKYP is committed to bringing the best possible programs, content, and speakers to young professionals in the region. The virtual event series is free to NKYP Passport Holders and $15 per event for non-Passport Holders. Registration is required and available online at NKYChamber.com/NKYP .

2020-2021 NKYP Sponsors include Presenting Sponsors: CVG and Talent Magnet Institute; Supporting Sponsor: Scooter Media and Event Sponsor: Leadership Council for Nonprofits.

Northern Kentucky Chamber

