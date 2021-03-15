Scott extends win streak with 51-34 victory over Brossart in 37th District boys semifinal game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Scott Eagles earned a berth in the 10th Region boys basketball tournament for the fourth time in five years under coach Steve Fromeyer with a 51-34 win over Brossart in a 37th District semifinal game on Monday at Scott.

It was the sixth straight win for the Eagles (15-8), who will have the home-court advantage once again in the district final against Campbell County (15-8) that’s set for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Campbell County has claimed the last seven 37th District championships, but Scott won the regular-season game between the two teams, 67-65, to earn the top seed in this year’s playoffs.

The Eagles had three double-figure scorers in Monday’s win. Junior center Cameron Patterson led the way with 14 points, followed by sophomore guard Dasani Lane with 13 and senior guard Grant Profitt with 12.

Scott ran off 14 straight points during the first and second quarters to open up a 17-7 lead, but Brossart cut the margin to 21-18 by halftime.

The Eagles pulled away again with a 15-3 spurt in the third and fourth quarters and took a 36-21 lead on a basket by Patterson with less than six minutes left on the clock. They scored 11 of their final 15 points at the free throw line.

The only double-figure scorer for Brossart (13-11) was senior guard Carson Schirmer with 12 points. The Mustangs finished with their lowest point total since a 61-29 loss to Highlands on Dec. 17, 2017.

Campbell County defeated Calvary Christian, 50-31, in the other 37th District semifinal game on Monday. The Camels have four players who finished the regular season with a double-figure scoring average.

SCOTT 13 8 9 21 – 51

BROSSART 7 11 1 15 – 34

SCOTT (15-8): Profitt 4 2 12, Lane 5 2 13, Hunter 2 1 5, Patterson 5 4 14, Howell 1 5 7. Totals: 17 14 51.

BROSSART (13-11): Sepate 1 0 3, Smorey 2 0 4, Govan 2 2 6, Verst 2 2 8, Schirmer 3 4 12. Totals: 10 9 34.

3-point goals: S – Profitt 2, Lane. B – Verst 2, Schirmer 2, Smorey.

BOYS DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCORES

32nd – Simon Kenton 68, Williamstown 51

34th – Ludlow 68, Villa Madonna 57

36th – Bellevue 63, Dayton 59

37th – Campbell County 50, Calvary Christian 31

37th – Scott 51, Brossart 34

GIRLS DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SCORES

32nd – Walton-Verona 63, Williamstown 44

34th – Lloyd 64, Villa Madonna 36

36th – Newport 61, Dayton 47