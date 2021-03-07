Rylee finishes with 31 points, 22 rebounds as CovCath halts Elizabethtown winning streak at 12















NKyTribune staff

Junior center Mitchell Rylee dominated the paint Saturday afternoon as Covington Catholic snapped Elizabethtown’s 12-game winning streak with a 79-62 triumph at Park Hills.

Rylee scored 31 points and grabbed 22 rebounds — 14 of those offensive boards — as CovCath improved to 21-3. The Colonels finished with a whopping 45-21 advantage in rebounds and shot 50 percent from the field to halt Elizabethtown’s winning streak at 12.

Elizabethtown entered Saturday ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll. CovCath was ranked No. 6.

Evan Ipsaro drained four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for CovCath, while teammate Chandler Starks collected a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tied at 12-all after the first quarter, the Colonels outscored the Panthers 22-9 in the second stanza to take a 34-21 lead at intermission.

Rylee netted 19 points in the first half and also grabbed 13 rebounds before the intermission. CovCath held the visitors to just 35 percent shooting from the field in the first half to built the 13-point lead.

Ipsaro scored 13 points in the second half — including a trio of treys — as CovCath pulled away for the win. The sophomore guard also finished with five rebounds and four assists.

Mekhi Wilson came off the bench and added 10 points for CovCath. Donovan Stocks chipped in six assists and six points.

Rylee entered Saturday averaging 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. He finished 13-for-26 from the field against Elizabethtown and has made 69.8 percent of his attempts this season.

Alandre Murphy and Kam Sherrard each scored 18 points to lead Elizabethtown, which dropped to 14-2. Jaquais Franklin added 14 points, six assists and four steals for the Panthers, whose only previous loss was a 68-67 setback against John Hardin on Jan. 12.

Elizabethtown — the defending 5th Region champion — shot 45.1 percent from the field and was 9-for-13 at the foul line. The Panthers drained seven 3-pointers in 20 attempts and committed 16 turnovers.

CovCath closes out the regular season next Friday with a home game against Madison Central. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. The Colonels are seeking their fourth consecutive 9th Region championship.