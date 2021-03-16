reSettled Life offers expanded services — can help sell home, contents, declutter and help with move















reSettled Life, Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati’s only certified move management and licensed auction house announces a new service offering. Through its new real estate offering, reSettled Life is improving the local industry by adding even more ways to be of service to its clients.

Now, not only can reSettled Life sell all the contents of a home, the team can sell the home too. reSettled Life aids baby boomers and their parents with customizable service packages to help them move on to their next adventure.

Through its new real estate service, reSettled Life is changing the way the industry operates in Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati, bringing a full circle approach to its services.

The reSettled Life team is not only able to sell everything in the home, they’re now able to sell the home too. With the expertise of a licensed Auctioneer and Real Estate Agent, reSettled Life can offer real estate services that include both traditional list or auction, whichever solution best fits the individual client.

From local and cross-country moves to international moves, reSettled Life can offer a stress-free and hassle-free experience. This new service joins four other customizable service offerings provided by reSettled Life. From rightsizing your current space with decluttering services to help with taking the necessary steps to guide you through the downsizing process, the professionals at reSettled Life are there throughout your entire journey.

The team also offers professional auction services to help find new homes for items that can’t move with you or that you no longer have room for, and move management services to help make moving easy.



Founded by Owner and Principal Auctioneer, Amy Wright, reSettled Life celebrated its five year anniversary last year.

Wright, now a licensed real estate agent, is a part of Regional Realty, brokered by Terry Eibeck in Florence. In addition to traditional real estate transactions, Wright has added this service to her company, reSettled Life, to provide clients with even more ways to create the ideal service package to meet their needs, making it a game-changer in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati area.

She says this new service will revitalize the local industry and provide clients with even more ways to succeed in their journeys.



“Not many companies offer what we offer when it comes to a complete full circle approach. From start to finish, we can assist clients with all the help they need to move on to where their journey is taking them next, without having to worry about loose ends or something not getting handled,” she said. “We have a complete package of services for all types of needs. Our team can prepare a home for sale, declutter the space, floorplan a new space, pack all items, move the items, unpack the items and resettle the client into their new home. We’re then able to prepare the house for sale, via list or auction, by emptying it completely all in one location to ease the entire process. Through our new real estate service, no matter where you’re moving to, we can take care of every single detail, which really adds to our already valuable service list. I’m excited to be able to bring this service to reSettled Life and even more excited to be able to help clients with everything they need to be successful.”



A member of the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers (NASMM) as well as the National Auctioneer Association (NAA), reSettled Life got its start by Amy Wright, who realized the need for this unique type of business in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area. Assisting baby boomers and their parents, the reSettled Life team helps clients relocate and downsize into smaller homes, condos or retirement communities aiding in packing, moving, unpacking, auctioning items from the previous home and more. reSettled Life’s mission is to be there for their clients, taking the worry out of the process.