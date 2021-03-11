REDI Cincinnati names 14 companies as finalists for its annual James Wuenker Growth Awards















REDI Cincinnati announced 14 companies within the Cincinnati region as finalists for its 2020 James A. Wuenker Growth Awards. Winners of the award will be announced and recognized at REDI Cincinnati’s upcoming virtual annual meeting on March 31.

The James A. Wuenker Growth Awards recognize the most consequential projects announced in the previous year that have made a significant economic impact on the Cincinnati region.

These projects may entail large numbers of new jobs or capital investment, but they also are meaningful new developments in the local communities that make them possible. The award pays tribute to Jim Wuenker, a renowned economic developer who shaped the future of the region and played a critical role in major projects such as Fidelity Investments’ Covington campus and Miller Brewing in Butler County. Wuenker is an inspiration to all economic developers in the Cincinnati region and the Growth Awards are a true testament to his leadership and impact.

Every year, a committee of REDI Cincinnati investors that includes representatives from communities and businesses across the Cincinnati region select the Growth Award winners. The following companies and projects are finalists for the Growth Awards:

• Brookville Opportunity Zone Project (Brookville, IN) – Submitted by Franklin County

• CovTech Investments (Covington, KY) – Submitted by the City of Covington

• Gravity Diagnostics (Covington, KY) – Submitted by the City of Covington

Helium SEO (Blue Ash, OH) – Submitted by Hamilton County via HCDC, Inc.

• Hotel Covington/YMCA (Covington, KY) – Submitted by the City of Covington

• Kao USA, Inc – The William Powell Company (Cincinnati, OH) – Submitted by the City of Cincinnati and The Port

• Nestlé-Purina (Williamsburg Township, OH) – Submitted by Clermont County

• Protective Life Corporation (Covington, KY) – Submitted by Northern Kentucky Tri-ED

• SAEC/Kinetic Vision (Evendale, OH) – Submitted by Hamilton County via HCDC, Inc.

• Saica Group (Hamilton, OH) – Submitted by the City of Hamilton

• Sam Adams (Cincinnati, OH) – Submitted by Hamilton County

• Silco Fire & Security (Evendale, OH) – Submitted by the Village of Evendale

• TEAM, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH) – Submitted by the City of Cincinnati and The Port and

• Vega Americas, Inc. (Mason, OH) – Submitted by the City of Mason

