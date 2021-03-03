Purrfect Day Cafe celebrates 200th adoption; shelter cats find new homes through partnership















The Purrfect Day Café in Covington recently celebrated their 200th cat adoption, a major milestone for the Café which opened its doors in November of 2020 in Covington.

The Purrfect Day Café partners with Kenton County Animal Services who provides the cats and kittens, sometimes by partnering with other shelters in the region. The collaboration adds increased visibility for shelter cats in a healthier, less stressful environment.

“This partnership benefits many of the shelters in our region and has become an additional outlet for the homeless cats and kittens in the Tri-state,” said Kenton County Animal Services Director Beckey Reiter. “It’s an example of what we can do as a community for shelter animals when we think outside the box. We are so excited about celebrating our 200th adoption.”

The Purrfect Day Café houses between 15-to-24 cats. Guests make an appointment to schedule time in the cat room, where they can mingle with the cats. If someone wishes to take a furry friend home, the Café will facilitate the adoption.

“We knew Covington would be the Purrfect community to embrace such a unique concept. Our goal is to get homeless kitties adopted, make strong donations to local shelters and be a space for all animal lovers to enjoy the culture of animal support,” said Chuck Patton, Purrprietor of Purrfect Day Café. “With the support of our local community we feel strongly we can make a pawsitive impact in the Tri-state area.”

Because not all feline friends are suited for the social environment of the Café, there are some cats and kittens still available at the shelter. For a full list of animals available for adoption, click here.

The Purrfect Day Café is located at 25 West 8th Street in the 8th street commons in Covington. Learn more and book a visit online.