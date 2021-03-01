Public invited to submit artwork for Team Kentucky Gallery to be displayed in state Capitol’s main hall















Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Monday invited Kentuckians to lend their artistic talents to a new Team Kentucky Gallery, which will be located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The Beshears said the Capitol is the people’s house and there is no better place to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art.

“Once we defeat COVID-19 and more Kentuckians can visit the Capitol, we want to make sure they see their stories and communities represented and that they’re reminded of all the reasons Kentucky is so special,” said Gov. Beshear. “This art exhibit will be by Kentuckians and for Kentuckians – just the way it should be.”

Artists can submit photos of their artwork at governor.ky.gov/gallery.

Selected artworks will be displayed for one six-month rotation in the Capitol and on a Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery with each artist’s contact information. After the six-month rotation, artworks will be returned to the artist. The first rotation will be from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

The submission deadline for artworks is May 15. Artworks will be selected by June 1.

The First Lady emphasized that every artwork will be unique and each artist may have a different reason for wanting to participate in the gallery, but they all will benefit from creating and submitting their work.

“As a board member at Maryhurst, I saw the transformative power of art firsthand as it helped so many young people reflect and heal,” said First Lady Beshear. “As a mom, I know how important it is for our kids to have time to be creative, especially during this time when they’re out of their normal routine.

“And, as a Kentuckian, I’ve been so impressed by extraordinary artists in every region of our state. This exhibit is open to professional and amateur submissions, so that everyone can be a part of this positive project during a really tough year.”

First Lady Beshear has long supported Kentucky artists and created the Hope Gallery when Gov. Beshear served as attorney general. The Hope Gallery gave voice to Kentucky children who face adversities and promoted art therapy programs.

Art Submission Requirements • Theme: Team Kentucky • Artworks should be a minimum size of 30-inches-by-24-inches and a maximum size of 36-inches-by-36-inches. The maximum depth is 4 inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds. • Artworks should be framed. • Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract. • Please include the following information when you submit: your name; age (if 18 or younger); school, company, personal website, social media channels or other information you would like to be displayed with your artwork; phone number; email; name of artwork; size of artwork (including frame); artist’s statement; city and county. • Artists also can note if the artwork is for sale or not. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact the artist for information about a sale once the artwork is returned. How to Submit • Submit photos of your artwork online at governor.ky.gov/gallery.

When launched, the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery will be found online at governor.ky.gov/gallery.

Kentucky’s arts and humanities industry has oa significant impact on the state’s economy, enerating more than $2.3 billion annually in economic impact. Th industry plays a critical role in enhancing Kentucky culture, education and tourism.

In recognition of Kentucky’s diverse arts community, Gov. Beshear proclaimed Feb. 22- 26, 2021 as Arts Week in Kentucky. This weeklong virtual celebration will pay tribute to Kentucky arts as well as the irreplaceable value that the arts play in contributing to our communities, education and economy.

The administration has been committed to investing in the industry as part of Team Kentucky’s initiative to build a better Kentucky through tourism development and travel spending. In 2020, Gov. Beshear and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced a funding award of more than $450,000 to provide COVID-19 prevention, preparedness and response assistance to non-profit arts organizations throughout the commonwealth as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Through the Kentucky Arts Council, 93 Kentucky arts organizations received critical funding support to help stabilize arts organizations and provide assistance to protect employees from long-term unemployment.

An additional $1.1 million in operating support was awarded to 95 arts organizations to provide unrestricted operating support to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to Kentuckians through the Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) program. This critical funding is anticipated to generate more than $84.1 million in revenue for Kentucky’s economy.

To learn more about the Kentucky state Capitol building visit, capitol.ky.gov. The site includes visitor information, Capitol building facts and an historical overview.

To learn more about Arts Week in Kentucky or about ways to support Kentucky artists, visit artscouncil.ky.gov.

Governor’s Office