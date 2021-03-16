People Working Cooperatively seeks volunteers for its 39th annual Repair Affair in May















People Working Cooperatively (PWC) is seeking volunteers for its 39th annual Repair Affair. The community is invited to once again join in PWC’s efforts to help their neighbors in need.

PWC is seeking skilled volunteers for its 39th annual Repair Affair, the organization’s spring service event, in which volunteers with home repair skills will assist in providing home maintenance for local low-income seniors and people with disabilities. PWC is looking for individuals with their own tools who can schedule a day of service in May to work on a variety of projects. These projects include (but are not limited to):



• Installing handrails

• Repairing concrete walkways

• Repairing decks and steps

• Painting and landscaping

• Other general home repair tasks

PWC requests that individuals and groups have at least four hours to commit to a home repair project. Those with experience in general carpentry, plumbing, concrete or electrical work are strongly encouraged to volunteer.

All projects completed as part of Repair Affair will be outdoor-only, and volunteers will have no direct contact with clients in accordance with PWC’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Crew sizes will be limited to maintain a safe distance while working, and all volunteers will be required to wear face coverings while on a job site. Crew leaders will participate in jobsite safety training to ensure all volunteer teams have the personal protective equipment needed to operate safely.

“The need for skilled volunteers that can help local seniors living on fixed incomes has been magnified more than ever before,” said Aaron Grant, Volunteer Program Manager at People Working Cooperatively. “Especially after being forced to cancel last year’s event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re excited to bring this signature event back to help make a positive impact at a time when PWC’s services are needed most.”

Volunteer registration is now open online. For more information, contact Aaron Grant, PWC Volunteer Program Manager at (513) 482-5120.