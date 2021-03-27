NKY Workforce Investment Board has prepared local/regional plan; it’s available for review, comment

The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) is responsible for administering workforce development funds for the eight-county Northern Kentucky Area Development District region.
According to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), the NKWIB has prepared the draft Northern Kentucky Workforce Development Area Local and Regional Plan for 2022-2025. The Local Workforce Development Area Plan sets forth the strategy to:
• Direct investments in economic, education, and workforce training programs to focus on providing relevant education and training to ensure that individuals, including youth and individuals with barriers to employment, have the skills to compete in the job market and that employers have a ready supply of skilled workers.
• Apply job-driven strategies in the one-stop delivery system.
• Enable economic, education, and workforce partners to build a skilled workforce through innovation in, and alignment of, employment, training, and education programs
This comprehensive plan should identify regional collaboration and innovation opportunities and incorporate priorities and opportunities identified within the Local Plan, guidance from final WIOA regulations and feedback to Kentucky on its WIOA State Plan.
The draft Regional and Local Plan is available for review and comment at NKADD.org or NKcareercenter.org.
The NKWDB will hold a virtual open meeting on April 20 at 10 a.m. for public comment on the plan. Use this link to register for the open forum.
Any written comments regarding the plan can also be submitted to the Northern Kentucky Area Development District at WIB@nkadd.org by the close of business on April 23.
The NKWIB will hold a special meeting on April 29 at 11:30 a.m. to approve the Local and Regional Plan. Once approved by the NKWIB, the Local Governance Board, comprised of the eight judges/executive will vote on the Plan during a special meeting on April 30, 1 p.m.
NKY Workforce Investment Board has prepared local/regional plan; it’s available for review, comment
The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) is responsible for administering workforce development funds for the eight-county Northern Kentucky Area Development District region.
According to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), the NKWIB has prepared the draft Northern Kentucky Workforce Development Area Local and Regional Plan for 2022-2025. The Local Workforce Development Area Plan sets forth the strategy to:
• Direct investments in economic, education, and workforce training programs to focus on providing relevant education and training to ensure that individuals, including youth and individuals with barriers to employment, have the skills to compete in the job market and that employers have a ready supply of skilled workers.
• Apply job-driven strategies in the one-stop delivery system.
• Enable economic, education, and workforce partners to build a skilled workforce through innovation in, and alignment of, employment, training, and education programs
This comprehensive plan should identify regional collaboration and innovation opportunities and incorporate priorities and opportunities identified within the Local Plan, guidance from final WIOA regulations and feedback to Kentucky on its WIOA State Plan.
The draft Regional and Local Plan is available for review and comment at NKADD.org or NKcareercenter.org.
The NKWDB will hold a virtual open meeting on April 20 at 10 a.m. for public comment on the plan. Use this link to register for the open forum.
Any written comments regarding the plan can also be submitted to the Northern Kentucky Area Development District at WIB@nkadd.org by the close of business on April 23.
The NKWIB will hold a special meeting on April 29 at 11:30 a.m. to approve the Local and Regional Plan. Once approved by the NKWIB, the Local Governance Board, comprised of the eight judges/executive will vote on the Plan during a special meeting on April 30, 1 p.m.
Related Posts
Return to work strategies to serve as focus of upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues Webinar on July 21
Johnson-Noem named director of the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board
Gateway, City of Covington collaborate to build more highly skilled workforce through job training