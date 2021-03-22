NKY Hidden Gems: Plan a staycation close to home — how about staying in a Yurt at A.J. Jolly Park?















By Jill Morenz

Special to NKyTribune

A.J. Jolly Park’s yurts are a cross between a rustic tent and a nice hotel. Built in 2018 and updated this year, these round structures offer a fun place to stay while enjoying all the activities at the 1,000-acre park.

The two yurts make camping simple.

They have hardwood floors, canvas walls and three screened windows. Each yurt has two futons with plenty of hardwood floor space between, so there’s room for at least 4 people to sleep. The skylight at the center of the ceiling provides a dreamy view of the stars as you nod off.

The kitchenette in each 16’ yurt has a mini fridge, microwave and coffee maker. The electric power means you can charge your phone and run a fan. Roll up the canvas window flap and you can sit at the table enjoying coffee and gazing out at your private picnic area.

The yurts are just across the road from the bathhouse and a short stroll to the 200-acre, wake-free fishing/kayaking/paddle boarding/canoeing lake.

In between your nights in the yurt, there is so much to do at A.J. Jolly. You can bring your horse to ride a trail at the equestrian park or learn about the local plants and animals at the Environmental Education Center. Play a game of tennis, pickleball and golf (traditional or disc) or paddle around in that huge lake. You can also stroll miles of trails and enjoy the beauty of rural Campbell County.

Book your stay in a yurt soon — they are very popular, and the reservation system opened this week.

For more information on the A.J. Jolly Park, click here.

Jill Morenz is the Director of Community Initiatives and Communications at the Catalytic Fund. As a transplant to the region, she enjoys discovering all of NKY’s hidden gems.