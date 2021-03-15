NKU’s Six@Six virtual lecture series on March 16 is discussion of To Kill a Mockingbird















NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement will present a virtual Six@Six lecture in its series on March 16 at 6 p.m.

‘Mockingbird Grows Up’ is a discussion of Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird and features Jonathan S. Cullick, professor of English at NKU. and Cheli Reutter, associate professor of English at the University of Cincinnati.

They will discuss the value of reading, teaching, and engaging in community conversations about Harper Lee’s classic — and her hidden gem, Go Set a Watchman. They will trace the provenance of the novels, consider the joy, inspiration ad harm of To Kill a Mockingbird, and propose new ways for teachers, students, and community readers to approach Harper Lee in the era of Black Lives Matter. Ultimately they conclude that studying both of her works is timely.

Register here.