NKU debuts contemporary ceramics exhibitions for ‘Rivers Connect,’ more through April 2















Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts (SOTA) is bringing ceramic exhibitions to its Main Gallery in the Fine Arts Center. Presented by current and former faculty members, Rivers Connect: Unstoppable Forces in Contemporary Ceramics exhibition are on display through April 2.

Rivers Connect collectively serves as a metaphor for humanity’s relationship to the natural world. Eight artists who have studied and taught at Syracuse University in New York cultivated the displays as a representative of our collaborative cultures and traditions. The venue-based exhibition further examines the rise and decline of human interaction in its relationship to our ecosystems and cultural intersectionality.

“The work produced by the artists is ever-changing,” said David Knight, director of Exhibitions and Collections at NKU. “Each artist demonstrates careers at varying stages, reflects their individual life experiences, and highlights critical issues on our social and cultural exchanges that influence humanity and artwork.”

The exhibition is in conjunction with the 55th annual National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) Conference. NCECA is the premiere international ceramics conference that draws presenters for four days of conversations, demonstrations and experiences focused on ceramic art, teaching and learning.

This year’s theme — Rivers, Reflections, Reinventions — spotlights many of the key features of Greater Cincinnati. NCECA cited Poet Langston Hughes, who captured an essential metaphor for how water courses through time and territory to mirror the experience of our inner lives.



• What: Rivers Connect: Unstoppable Forces in Contemporary Ceramics

• When: Now through April 2, 2021

• Where: NKU Art Galleries | in-person with RSVP or virtually



NKU SOTA will also showcase abstract artwork produced by faculty members and Visual Arts program alumni throughout the Fine Arts Center and the Third Floor Gallery.



The NKU Art Galleries are open to community members Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The galleries will also be open Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for guests that cannot during the week. Parking is free and available in the Welcome Center Garage. For more information, please contact David Knight at (859) 572-5148 or email Knight@nku.edu, or follow the NKU Art Galleries on Facebook.








