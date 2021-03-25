NKU Chase College of Law symmposium to examine future of drug policy: Is decriminalization a solution?















Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law examines the future of drug policy in America and if decriminalization is a solution for addiction and policing reform on March 26.

Hosted by the Northern Kentucky Law Review — an independent journal published entirely by Chase Law students — the symposium brings scholars from around the country to share their research on the role of courts in future policies. Practitioners of the Drug Policy Alliance will also share their experiences with implementing alternatives to criminalization and its societal impacts.

“Each year, the Law Review editorial board selects a contemporary challenge with widespread impact on law and society as a topic to explore at our symposium. This year we will focus on a problem that is particularly vexing in our region, drug policy and its implications for addiction and policing. An international panel of experts will explore trends toward decriminalization of currently prohibited conduct, assessing the benefits and risks of moving to such a system,” said Judith Daar, Ambassador Patricia L. Herbold Dean of Chase College of Law. “Across all 50 states, laws are changing at a rapid pace. Each informed conversation is focused on the potential effects of reform policies and Chase is proud to add value to this national dialogue.”

Chase Law will also host a keynote conversation with Representative Rachel Roberts with the Kentucky House of Representatives. Rep. Roberts sponsored House Bill 467 in this year’s Kentucky General Assembly, which would legalize recreational cannabis use in the Commonwealth. Professor Alex Kreit, director of NKU Chase Law Center on Addiction Law and Policy, will lead the discussion.

“Any chance for true dialogue and debate is always welcome,” said Rep. Roberts. “No matter which side of an issue you are on, hearing differing voices expands your understanding of the broader issue and how it is received by others. Conversations like the one this symposium facilitates help to move a topic forward, foster curiosity, critical thinking and productive debate.”

What: Future of Drug Policy: Is Decriminalization a Solution for Addiction and Policing?

When: March 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Zoom link provided upon registration

The symposium is free and open for community members to attend, and 5.5 Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits are available for attorneys in Kentucky and Ohio. The cost to register for the CLE credits is $50. To learn more about the annual symposium and to register, visit Chase Law’s website.