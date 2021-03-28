National Governors Association task force steps up bipartisan momentum on infrastructure















The co-chairs of the National Governors Association (NGA)’s Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force discussed the vital federal-state partnership on infrastructure during a meeting with fellow Governors as they demonstrate bipartisan leadership on a key issue to post-pandemic economic recovery.

Governors Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Henry McMaster of South Carolina joined Maine Governor Janet Mills, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan for a discussion on infrastructure and long-term reauthorization of surface transportation funding, which is the linchpin of the federal-state partnership on highways, mass transit and other ground transportation. The Governors discussed various forms of infrastructure, including roads, bridges and culverts; clean water; electrification of transportation; resiliency and security; and leveraging investments from the private sector.

In April 2019, NGA released its Principles for National Infrastructure Investment, which spell out the bipartisan priorities of Governors. Last year, Congress extended the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act through FY 2021 as part of a continuing resolution that funded federal government programs. Governors of both parties stand ready to work with Congress to help pass a long-term reauthorization of federal surface transportation laws and programs.

Consistent with the principles, Governors are committed to working with the federal government to ensure dedicated, long-term funding and financing; fix now and invest in the future; streamline project delivery; and innovate.

“As Governors continue to deal with the impacts of COVID-19 on the people in our states, we recognize that infrastructure is key to the economic recovery that our country needs,” said Gov. Beshear. “We look forward to working with the new Administration and Congress on an infrastructure package that puts people back to work and provides for the long-term economic success of our country.”

The meeting came a month after Governors engaged with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on infrastructure and transportation during the NGA Winter Meeting Feb. 25, demonstrating the importance of the topic to the post-COVID-19 economic recovery and U.S. global competitiveness.

Secretary Buttigieg noted the importance of Governors’ bipartisan leadership in developing and funding infrastructure to boost economic competitiveness, improve Americans’ quality of life and adapt to environmental changes.

Safe, modern and resilient infrastructure has long been a priority of Governors. In 2019-20, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan led an initiative as NGA chair that convened leaders from government, business and academia to work with Governors on building a more efficient, innovative, smart, resilient and secure infrastructure foundation for the country’s success.