Money tip for high school students: Save money by earning college credit in high school















One way to save money on higher education is to earn college credits while in high school, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“Continuing your education after you graduate can lead to a better life not just for you and your family but also for all Kentuckians,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “I urge all Kentucky high school students to take advantage of programs that will let them earn technical school or college credit before they graduate. Doing so can save them thousands of dollars as they continue their training or education after high school.”



High school students, whether they plan to get a technical degree or four-year degree, can take advantage of several programs that let them earn college credits. These programs include:

• Dual credit courses. Dual credit courses let students earn both college and high school credit. In some cases, students will pay less than the college tuition rate. KHEAA administers the state’s dual credit scholarship programs, which can be used at participating public universities, public two-year colleges and private colleges and universities.

• Advanced Placement courses.AP classes count as high school credits, but many colleges will give students college credit if they earn a certain grade on AP exams. Offered by the College Board, which provides the SAT, AP classes are widely available.

• International Baccalaureate Diploma and Cambridge Advanced International programs. IB and CAI, for students 16 to 19 years old, are similar to AP. Students may be able to receive college credit for the IB and CAI classes they take.

