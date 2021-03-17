Like magic, it grows in the ground; preschoolers can learn joy of gardening at Behringer-Museum in April















It’s like magic! You drop a seed into a hole in the ground, give it some water and sunshine and — presto! — it becomes a living plant!

Let your youngsters experience the satisfaction of growing their own flowers or food at “It Grows in the Ground,” Behringer-Crawford Museum’s April session of Chippie’s Sensational Science Labs.

Preschoolers aged 3-5 will learn botanical basics while getting a little dirty in this hands-on, S.T.E.A.M.-based workshop, which will be offered both live at the museum and streaming on Zoom at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Admission to both in-person and virtual sessions is free for BCM members.

For future members, the in-person cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Cost for the virtual session is $5 per non-member household. There is a $3 lab fee per child for members and non-members for both in- person and virtual sessions. Participation in the in-person session is limited to 10 people.

Advance registration is required at least 7 days in advance (by April 8) to allow time for supply pickup for virtual participants.

Call Kim or Samantha at 859-491-4003. Masks are required for the in-person session. A Zoom link to the virtual session will be sent after registration and materials can be picked at the museum in advance. For those who prefer to get their own supplies, the lab fee is waived and a list will be sent with the Zoom link.

