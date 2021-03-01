Learn to protect yourself from identity thefts, scams, financial fraud — virtual program Thursday















Kenton County Public Library will offer a virtual Consumer Fraud Prevention presentation on Thursday 7-8 p.m.

Inspector Kathy Woliung with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will assist you in learning how to protect yourself, family, friends, and clients from identity theft, common scams and financial fraud.

Regardless of age, whether you’re a consumer or a business owner, this presentation will give you answers to questions about scams, how to report them and where to get help.

Registration is required. Please make sure to leave a working email to receive the Zoom Meeting login information.

Contact Dagmar Morales for more information, dmorales@kentonlibrary.org